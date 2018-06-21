The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
105 w/ Michael Tracey "Immigration Upset, Child Separation, Very Bad Things"
0:00
-1:42:12

105 w/ Michael Tracey "Immigration Upset, Child Separation, Very Bad Things"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Jun 21, 2018

(Recorded: June 20th, 2018 w/ Michael Tracey, Roving Journalist and Correspondent @TYTNetwork - Never Give Up - Woke at Whole Foods - Why do they hate Tracey - Eschewing the pretense of objectivity. - The exceptional lying of President Trump. - Trump vs Obama on immigration - On the media and reactions and anti-media animus - Bernie the Trumpist - Tariffs don’t mean the Western alliance is crumbling. - The media needs constant Trumpocalypse - Kudlow’s coke habit - Psychoanalyzing Trump

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Fifth Column · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture