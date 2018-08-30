113 "McCain's Eulogy, Louis CK's Resurrection, Monkeying Things Up"

Pusha T's new album and Whitney Huston's bathroom countertop. Bobby Brown's prerogative. Was it Maurice Starr (or) Lou Pearlman? Remembering a 'Mavric'*. Jack Shafer wrote a bad piece. You can’t criticize McCain, except when you totally can. Matt vs Antiwar libertarians. Immigration policy, racism, Trump and Europe. Hasidics in Williamsburg. Louis CK returns to the Comedy Cellar. The Patriarchy = White supremacy. Everyone's Guilty. The Kids are alright.
(Recorded August 29th, 2018)
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