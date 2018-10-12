The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
116 w/ Harry Siegel "Soros' Paid Protest Mobs, Team Woke vs Team Resentment"
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116 w/ Harry Siegel "Soros' Paid Protest Mobs, Team Woke vs Team Resentment"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Oct 12, 2018

w/Harry Siegel, Senior Editor at The Daily Beast

(Recorded - 10/10/2018)

-Three Very Fine Bottles of Wine-Soros: boogeyman on a global scale-Anti-semitic dog whistles or nah?-Harry (literally) co-wrote the book on Rudy Giuliani-The era of conspiracy theory-Fact checkers suck-Trump's USA Today op-ed-Everyone hates P.C.—but what is P.C.?-Are the politically disengaged really the "center"?-Dying online from the outrage mobs-"Chinese finger trap"-The Mohammad cartoons and Charlie Hebdo-Kavanaugh and Blasey Ford's lives from here-What is your reputation worth?


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