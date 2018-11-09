120 "Everything* You Need Know About The 2018 Midterms, Serious Journalism, The Beleaguered"

- Phallic Humor- "We'll Do It Live" (In NYC, Next Month)- The Midterms (For People Who Kind of Hate Midterms)- The "Fuck You" Vote- Beto, Gillum, Abrams- Voter Fraud/Disenfranchisement- Trump vs. Acosta Part 5: 'Why can't they both lose?'- Trump: 'That's A Racist Question!'- Sessions, Out. Mueller, Next?- Cocaine Mitch Warns the Dems- Dog Whistles, Guilt by Association, David Duke- What Indiana Really Means- SIWT (Ezra Klein, Vox)- Surprisingly Serious Journalism Talk Recorded: PM 11/7/2018Published: 11/8/2018
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