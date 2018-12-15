The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
124 w/ Yascha Mounk "The People vs Democracy, Beyond Nationalism and Identity Politics"
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124 w/ Yascha Mounk "The People vs Democracy, Beyond Nationalism and Identity Politics"

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The Fifth Column
Dec 15, 2018

w/ Yascha Mounk (Author, "The People vs Democracy") (Host, "The Good Fight")

- Liberal Democracy (and Liberal Democratic Values)- Democratic Deficits, Excesses, and Limits- Authoritarian Populism (on the Left and Right)- Political Norms- Domesticating Nationalism- Injustice and Identity- Inequality and Globalization- Free Speech

AND- Cohen Gets Sentenced- Kmele Crashes an *Unusual* PTA Meeting- Fukuyama was wrong, but none of you assholes read “the end of history” - Matt Says "Yemen" on MSNBC- Norms

Recorded: PM 12/13/2018Published: 12/15/2018

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