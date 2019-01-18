The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
127 w/ Brian Stelter “The Holy Order of Journalism, Excommunicating Steve King"
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127 w/ Brian Stelter “The Holy Order of Journalism, Excommunicating Steve King"

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The Fifth Column
Jan 18, 2019

"They're like a train -- a train that's always runnin' right on time." - Anonymous


w/ Brian Stelter (Chief Media Corespondent, CNN) (Host, "Reliable Sources")


- Moynihan Meets Ann Coulter (Again)

- A Boy and His Blog

- Authoritarian Storm Clouds

- The Temple of Journalism

- Is CNN in Resistance Mode?

- Grading Trump on a Curve

- Excommunicating Steve King


ALSO:

- Media Literacy

- "Page One", and The Business of News

- Kasich to CNN, Rep. Omar's Really Bad Day

- NPR + MAGA

- Russia-gate, and The Biggest Story of Our Time

 

Recorded: PM 1/17/2019

Published: 1/18/2019


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