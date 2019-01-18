127 w/ Brian Stelter “The Holy Order of Journalism, Excommunicating Steve King"

"They're like a train -- a train that's always runnin' right on time." - Anonymous
w/ Brian Stelter (Chief Media Corespondent, CNN) (Host, "Reliable Sources")
- Moynihan Meets Ann Coulter (Again)
- A Boy and His Blog
- Authoritarian Storm Clouds
- The Temple of Journalism
- Is CNN in Resistance Mode?
- Grading Trump on a Curve
- Excommunicating Steve King
ALSO:
- Media Literacy
- "Page One", and The Business of News
- Kasich to CNN, Rep. Omar's Really Bad Day
- NPR + MAGA
- Russia-gate, and The Biggest Story of Our Time
Recorded: PM 1/17/2019
Published: 1/18/2019
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.