130 “The Jill Abramson Affair, Jewish Money, Indentured Servitude"

(Plagiarism, Green Room Encounters, and All The Receipts)
- We Need to Talk About Jill Abramson
- Too Important to be a Plagiarist?
- Rep Omar: You Might Be An Antisemitism, But Maybe Not
- Blackface: The Highest Form of Flattery?
- Klobuchar, FTW
- Team AOC's Green New Deal Fiasco
ALSO:
- Moynihan Steps Out of Line
- The Huxtable Compound
- Indentured Servitude
- 22 Savage
- The Red Shoe Diaries
- Emergency Podcasting
Recorded: PM 2/11/2019
Published: 2/13/2019
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