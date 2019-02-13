The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
130 “The Jill Abramson Affair, Jewish Money, Indentured Servitude"
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130 “The Jill Abramson Affair, Jewish Money, Indentured Servitude"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Feb 13, 2019

(Plagiarism, Green Room Encounters, and All The Receipts)


- We Need to Talk About Jill Abramson

- Too Important to be a Plagiarist?

- Rep Omar: You Might Be An Antisemitism, But Maybe Not

- Blackface: The Highest Form of Flattery?

- Klobuchar, FTW

- Team AOC's Green New Deal Fiasco


ALSO:

- Moynihan Steps Out of Line

- The Huxtable Compound

- Indentured Servitude

- 22 Savage

- The Red Shoe Diaries

- Emergency Podcasting


Recorded: PM 2/11/2019

Published: 2/13/2019


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