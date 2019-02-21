The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
131 “Jussie Smollett Indicted, Hate Crimes, Hacks in the Newsroom, Bernie"
0:00
-1:58:15

131 “Jussie Smollett Indicted, Hate Crimes, Hacks in the Newsroom, Bernie"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Feb 21, 2019

- Jussie Smollett, Indicted (Kmele Totally Called That Shit)

- But Then Again, The Whole Gang Totally Called That Shit Too

- Coast Guard Neo-Nazi would-be terrorist arrested

- Kmele and Liz Plank on "Reliable Sources"

- Unreliable hate crime statistics

- Social Justice Judo

- CNN Hires Sarah Isgur Flores

- Bill Moyers, Problematic Icon

- Bernie Sanders, Front-runner

- Some Idiot Wrote This

- Download "Headspace" Today


Recorded: PM 2/20/2019

Published: 2/21/2019


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Fifth Column · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture