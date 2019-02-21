131 “Jussie Smollett Indicted, Hate Crimes, Hacks in the Newsroom, Bernie"

- Jussie Smollett, Indicted (Kmele Totally Called That Shit)
- But Then Again, The Whole Gang Totally Called That Shit Too
- Coast Guard Neo-Nazi would-be terrorist arrested
- Kmele and Liz Plank on "Reliable Sources"
- Unreliable hate crime statistics
- Social Justice Judo
- CNN Hires Sarah Isgur Flores
- Bill Moyers, Problematic Icon
- Bernie Sanders, Front-runner
- Some Idiot Wrote This
- Download "Headspace" Today
Recorded: PM 2/20/2019
Published: 2/21/2019
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