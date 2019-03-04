132 w/ Mark Weisbrot “Venezuela: Failed State or Coup D'etat?"

w/ Mark Weisbrot
Co-Director @ Center for Economic and Policy Research
Author, "Failed: What the 'experts' got wrong about the global economy"
- Visiting w/ Hugo Chavez + Sean Penn
- Is "dictatorship" a hate word?
- Venezuela's elections
- Political prisoners
- State violence or police violence
- Coming coup?
- Embargoes, sanctions, and the collapse of the economy
- Who's to blame for hunger?
- The opposition
- What's a good faith negotiation entry point?
Recorded: 3/1/2019
Published: 3/3/2019
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