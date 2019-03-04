The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
132 w/ Mark Weisbrot “Venezuela: Failed State or Coup D'etat?"
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132 w/ Mark Weisbrot “Venezuela: Failed State or Coup D'etat?"

Michael C. Moynihan's avatar
Michael C. Moynihan
Mar 04, 2019

w/ Mark Weisbrot 

Co-Director @ Center for Economic and Policy Research

Author, "Failed: What the 'experts' got wrong about the global economy"


- Visiting w/ Hugo Chavez + Sean Penn

- Is "dictatorship" a hate word?

- Venezuela's elections

- Political prisoners

- State violence or police violence

- Coming coup?

- Embargoes, sanctions, and the collapse of the economy

- Who's to blame for hunger?

- The opposition

- What's a good faith negotiation entry point?


Recorded: 3/1/2019

Published: 3/3/2019


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