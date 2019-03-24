The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
136 w/ Tina Nguyen "Islamists v White Nationalists, Segregated Schools, 2020 Hopefuls"
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136 w/ Tina Nguyen "Islamists v White Nationalists, Segregated Schools, 2020 Hopefuls"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Mar 24, 2019

w/ Tina Nguyen (Vanity Fair)


- Tina's Theranos voice

- Elizabeth Warren Holmes

- Revisiting the Universal Basic Income (Kmele hasn't endorse UBI or Andrew Yang)

- Technophobia, 'McDonald’s employees will murder you'

- The Three-Fifths Column

- Matt does Betomania

- Getting it wrong on Iraq

- The cycles of massacre reaction/coverage

- Islamists v. White nationalists

- Stuyvesant High School and Asian Privilege

- "Fuck off Tiger parents"


Recorded: 3/21/2019

Published: 3/24/2019


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