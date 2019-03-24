136 w/ Tina Nguyen "Islamists v White Nationalists, Segregated Schools, 2020 Hopefuls"

w/ Tina Nguyen (Vanity Fair)
- Tina's Theranos voice
- Elizabeth Warren Holmes
- Revisiting the Universal Basic Income (Kmele hasn't endorse UBI or Andrew Yang)
- Technophobia, 'McDonald’s employees will murder you'
- The Three-Fifths Column
- Matt does Betomania
- Getting it wrong on Iraq
- The cycles of massacre reaction/coverage
- Islamists v. White nationalists
- Stuyvesant High School and Asian Privilege
- "Fuck off Tiger parents"
Recorded: 3/21/2019
Published: 3/24/2019
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