The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
138 w/ Aaron Maté "Russiagate Victory Lap, Visiting Venezuela, Super Gaye Music"
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138 w/ Aaron Maté "Russiagate Victory Lap, Visiting Venezuela, Super Gaye Music"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Apr 04, 2019

w/ Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate)


- Our Mathematical Universe

- "Leaving Neverland" Revisionism

- Russiagate: Right, Wrong, Whatever

- Jonathan Chait is “Completely* Correct*”

- When in Venezuela + Nobody Likes Sanctions

- Venezuela: Humanitarian Crisis, Economic Crisis"

- Making Friends + Enemies on Twitter

- "The Realm of Hungry Ghosts" (a book by Aaron's Dad)

- Stop Snitchin (On Your Sources)

- Joe Biden Feminism

- Kmele Talked w/ Thad

- Marvin Gaye: You're the (black) Man


Recorded: 4/3/2019

Published: 4/4/2019


www.wethefifth.com


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