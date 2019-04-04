138 w/ Aaron Maté "Russiagate Victory Lap, Visiting Venezuela, Super Gaye Music"

w/ Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate)
- Our Mathematical Universe
- "Leaving Neverland" Revisionism
- Russiagate: Right, Wrong, Whatever
- Jonathan Chait is “Completely* Correct*”
- When in Venezuela + Nobody Likes Sanctions
- Venezuela: Humanitarian Crisis, Economic Crisis"
- Making Friends + Enemies on Twitter
- "The Realm of Hungry Ghosts" (a book by Aaron's Dad)
- Stop Snitchin (On Your Sources)
- Joe Biden Feminism
- Kmele Talked w/ Thad
- Marvin Gaye: You're the (black) Man
Recorded: 4/3/2019
Published: 4/4/2019
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