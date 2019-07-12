The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
147 - w/ Molly Jong-Fast "Trump's Social Media Summit, Journalistic Scuttlebutt"
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147 - w/ Molly Jong-Fast "Trump's Social Media Summit, Journalistic Scuttlebutt"

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The Fifth Column
Jul 12, 2019

Guest: Molly Jong-Fast is a contributor to The Bulwark and the author of three books. (@MollyJongFast)


Recorded: July 11th 2019


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