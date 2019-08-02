149 - w/ Jon Ronson "Porn Stars, Psychopaths, Cancel Culture"

In this Special Dispatch, Michael Moynihan sits down with legendary journalist, author, and documentarian -- Jon Ronson. They discuss some of Ronson's most celebrated books, his fabulous new podcasts exploring the porn industry ("The Butterfly Effect", "The Last Days of August"), and his penchant for pissing off Alex Jones.
Jon Ronson's Books Include:
"Them" (2001)
"The Men Who Stare at Goats" (2004)
"The Psychopath Test" (2011)
"So You've Been Publicly Shamed" (2015)
Recorded: July 26th 2019
Published: August 2nd 2019
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