The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
149 - w/ Jon Ronson "Porn Stars, Psychopaths, Cancel Culture"
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149 - w/ Jon Ronson "Porn Stars, Psychopaths, Cancel Culture"

Michael C. Moynihan's avatar
Michael C. Moynihan
Aug 02, 2019

In this Special Dispatch, Michael Moynihan sits down with legendary journalist, author, and documentarian -- Jon Ronson. They discuss some of Ronson's most celebrated books, his fabulous new podcasts exploring the porn industry ("The Butterfly Effect", "The Last Days of August"), and his penchant for pissing off Alex Jones.


Jon Ronson's Books Include:

  • "Them" (2001)

  • "The Men Who Stare at Goats" (2004)

  • "The Psychopath Test" (2011)

  • "So You've Been Publicly Shamed" (2015)


Recorded: July 26th 2019

Published: August 2nd 2019


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