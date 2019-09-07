152 - w/ Steve Kornacki "Straight News, Political Tribalism, Chappell's Sticks & Stones"

Recorded: September 4th 2019
Published: September 7th 2019
Guest: Steve Kornacki, National Political Correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC. Author of "The Red and the Blue: The 1990s and the Birth of Political Tribalism"
- RIP, Vice News Tonight on HBO
- Everybody kinda likes Joe Walsh
- The "Straight Man" on MSNBC
- New Jersey politics is so much more fun than national politics
- Kamala Harris channels robot John Edwards
- Negotiating with the Taliban
- Casualty counts matter
- It’s a better and worse media moment
- An alternate history where Mario Cuomo decides to run
- Pulling a string on Kornacki and he just goes
- Bill Weld’s novels
- Lonelier than the ideological middle is the temper-mental middle
- The guardrails have been annihilated
- Admitting to liking Chappelle’s show
- US military “protecting elections”
- The T Zone
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