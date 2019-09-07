The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
152 - w/ Steve Kornacki "Straight News, Political Tribalism, Chappell's Sticks & Stones"
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152 - w/ Steve Kornacki "Straight News, Political Tribalism, Chappell's Sticks & Stones"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Sep 07, 2019

Recorded: September 4th 2019

Published: September 7th 2019


Guest: Steve Kornacki, National Political Correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC. Author of "The Red and the Blue: The 1990s and the Birth of Political Tribalism"



- RIP, Vice News Tonight on HBO

- Everybody kinda likes Joe Walsh

- The "Straight Man" on MSNBC

- New Jersey politics is so much more fun than national politics

- Kamala Harris channels robot John Edwards

- Negotiating with the Taliban

- Casualty counts matter

- It’s a better and worse media moment

- An alternate history where Mario Cuomo decides to run

- Pulling a string on Kornacki and he just goes

- Bill Weld’s novels

- Lonelier than the ideological middle is the temper-mental middle

- The guardrails have been annihilated

- Admitting to liking Chappelle’s show

- US military “protecting elections”

- The T Zone


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