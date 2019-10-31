The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
158 - w/ Thomas Chatterton Williams "Unlearning Race"
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-1:21:50

158 - w/ Thomas Chatterton Williams "Unlearning Race"

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The Fifth Column
Oct 31, 2019

Recorded: October 20th 2019

Published: October 31st 2019


GUEST: Thomas Chatterton Williams

Author, "Self-Portrait in Black and White: Unlearning Race" (2019)


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