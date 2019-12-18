The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
165 w/Conor Friedersdorf “Mayhem in Jersey City, Foreign Affairs, Gesture Politics”
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165 w/Conor Friedersdorf “Mayhem in Jersey City, Foreign Affairs, Gesture Politics”

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Dec 18, 2019

GUEST: Conor Friedersdorf

Staff Writer @ The Atlantic


DESCRIPTION:


- Patreon-only Preview

- Chapo Trap vs Conor

- An Underreported Attack in Jersey City

- Afghanistan Mea Culpa

- Something About Impeachment

- Reauthorize Every War, Every Year

- Biden, Dove of the Obama Administration

- Complicated Brexit voters

- Gesture politics

- The Paternalism of Blooombergism

- The Pronoun Talk

- Civility, Without Obsessing Over Identity


Recorded: December 17, 2019

Published: December 18, 2019


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