165 w/Conor Friedersdorf “Mayhem in Jersey City, Foreign Affairs, Gesture Politics”

GUEST: Conor Friedersdorf
Staff Writer @ The Atlantic
DESCRIPTION:
- Patreon-only Preview
- Chapo Trap vs Conor
- An Underreported Attack in Jersey City
- Afghanistan Mea Culpa
- Something About Impeachment
- Reauthorize Every War, Every Year
- Biden, Dove of the Obama Administration
- Complicated Brexit voters
- Gesture politics
- The Paternalism of Blooombergism
- The Pronoun Talk
- Civility, Without Obsessing Over Identity
Recorded: December 17, 2019
Published: December 18, 2019
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