182 w/ Jonah Goldberg - "President Goop's Ultralight Beam Vaccine"

w/ Jonah Goldberg Editor-in-Chief @The Dispatch, Host @ The Remnant Podcast
President Trump has an inspired idea for arresting a global pandemic. It involves ultraviolet rays, disinfectant washes -- and Welch seems convinced that it also has something to do with "butt stuff" -- which, honestly, it wouldn't be the strangest thing you've heard all day.
ALSO:
- Jonah on Political Homelessness
- Define "Prevaricate"
- Presidential Ineptitude and Slothfulness,
- How Shitty Henchmen Keep America Safe
- Why The CDC is So Popular
- Trump Punching is Boring
- The Most Dangerous Debate
- On Tucker Carlson
- The Best Rescue Package
- Georgia: Open for Business (or something)
- Funding Lockdown Protests
- The Limits of Mitigation
Recorded: April 23rd 2020
Published April 25th 2020
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