The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
183 w/ Glenn Greenwald - "Pandemic Censorship + Close Encounters"
0:00
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183 w/ Glenn Greenwald - "Pandemic Censorship + Close Encounters"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
May 02, 2020

w/ Glenn Greenwald Co-founding Editor @ The Intercept, Host @ "System Update"


A once in a century pandemic is producing unique and daunting challenges to civil liberties around the world. What are the necessary compromises? Where are the non-negotiable red lines? And what are those mysterious bright lights people have been seeing in the night sky? (The last one is easy: visitors from another galaxy, here to share their advanced technology with us... for a price).


ALSO:


- Avoiding a Hot War w/ Red-China

- COVID in Brazil

- Reading the YouTube Comments

- Logging Onto CompuServe to Own The Conservatives

- A Kinder, Gentler Greenwald

- Russia-Gate Revisited

- Why FISA Was Always Bullshit

- 'Just the Tip' Socialism


Recorded: April 30th 2020

Published May 2nd 2020


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