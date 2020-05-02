183 w/ Glenn Greenwald - "Pandemic Censorship + Close Encounters"

w/ Glenn Greenwald Co-founding Editor @ The Intercept, Host @ "System Update"
A once in a century pandemic is producing unique and daunting challenges to civil liberties around the world. What are the necessary compromises? Where are the non-negotiable red lines? And what are those mysterious bright lights people have been seeing in the night sky? (The last one is easy: visitors from another galaxy, here to share their advanced technology with us... for a price).
ALSO:
- Avoiding a Hot War w/ Red-China
- COVID in Brazil
- Reading the YouTube Comments
- Logging Onto CompuServe to Own The Conservatives
- A Kinder, Gentler Greenwald
- Russia-Gate Revisited
- Why FISA Was Always Bullshit
- 'Just the Tip' Socialism
Recorded: April 30th 2020
Published May 2nd 2020
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