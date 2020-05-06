The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
184 w/ Rep Justin Amash - "The Case for the Spoiler*"
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184 w/ Rep Justin Amash - "The Case for the Spoiler*"

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The Fifth Column
May 06, 2020

w/ Rep Justin Amash US Congressman (Michigan's 3rd Congressional District) and 2020 Libertarian Presidential Hopeful


U.S. Representative for Michigan's 3rd congressional district since 2011, and currently serving as the first Libertarian Party member of Congress. Amash diagnoses what's wrong with America's politics, parties, and legislative process. And he makes the case for why he's ideally well suited to fix.


Recorded: May 4th 2020

Published: May 6th 2020


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