186 w/ Balaji Srinivasan, Conor Friedersdorf - "Predicting Pandemics, Fixing Journalism"

Balaji Srinivasan (@balajis)
Investor + Entrepreneur, Former CTO @ Coinbase, Partner @ Andreessen Horowitz
Conor Friedersdorf (@conor64)
Staff Writer at The Atlantic, Founding Editor of The Best of Journalism
- How Startups Think About Failure + Survival
- Pandemics, Panics, and Journalistic Incentives
- Forging Societal Truth
- Why the US Failed to Take COVID Seriously
- Why Journalist Hate The Valley
- Believing Half of What You Read
- Epistemology Algorithms
- A Feature Set for Fixing Journalism
- Looser Arguments
Recorded: May 14th 2020
Published: May 25th 2020
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