The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
191 w/ David French "American Racism, SCOUTS Stuff, Qualified Immunity"
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-2:16:04

191 w/ David French "American Racism, SCOUTS Stuff, Qualified Immunity"

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The Fifth Column
Jun 17, 2020

w/ David French, Senior Editor @ The Dispatch and Columnist @ Time


  • Help With Your Down Payment?

  • A Busy Day For SCOTUS

  • 2A, Qualified Immunity (Part I), Expanding Civil Rights

  • Thought Crimes

  • On Racism (and Anti Racism)

  • The Worst Dinner Party

  • The Censorship Impulse

  • Gone With the Wind, Song of the South

  • The Lost Cause... Myth?

  • What Northerners Really Want

  • Still in Love w/ Daisy Duke

  • Anti-racism Must Be Anti-race

  • Walk Humbly, Seek Justice, See the Humanity in Your Ops

  • Qualified Immunity (Part II) -- Why Qualified Immunity Matters


Recorded: June 15, 2020

Published: June 16, 2020


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