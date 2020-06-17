191 w/ David French "American Racism, SCOUTS Stuff, Qualified Immunity"

w/ David French, Senior Editor @ The Dispatch and Columnist @ Time
Help With Your Down Payment?
A Busy Day For SCOTUS
2A, Qualified Immunity (Part I), Expanding Civil Rights
Thought Crimes
On Racism (and Anti Racism)
The Worst Dinner Party
The Censorship Impulse
Gone With the Wind, Song of the South
The Lost Cause... Myth?
What Northerners Really Want
Still in Love w/ Daisy Duke
Anti-racism Must Be Anti-race
Walk Humbly, Seek Justice, See the Humanity in Your Ops
Qualified Immunity (Part II) -- Why Qualified Immunity Matters
Recorded: June 15, 2020
Published: June 16, 2020
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