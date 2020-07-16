196 w/ Josh Szeps "Covid, Cancellation, and Melanated Peoples"

w/ Josh Szeps (né Zepps), ABC Australia and host of the Uncomfortable Conversations podcast.
Josh-o's back and the dingo has his baby! Australia's most listened-to radio host joins the Fifth from his COVID-free compound in Sydney to talk nonsense about:
Paul Hogan (obviously)
How the Aussies handled the COVID
That story about our friend who resigned from the Times
"Cancel culture," right and left
"Good Morning ya' ****s!"
Armageddon the shit out of that rock
Are we becoming a totalitarian hell hole? (Probably not)
Viacom race theorist Nick Cannon on masked singers, Mariah Carey, and the Rothschilds.
Matt knew a Nazi
Recorded July 15, 2020
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