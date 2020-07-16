The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
196 w/ Josh Szeps "Covid, Cancellation, and Melanated Peoples"
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196 w/ Josh Szeps "Covid, Cancellation, and Melanated Peoples"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Jul 16, 2020

w/ Josh Szeps (né Zepps), ABC Australia and host of the Uncomfortable Conversations podcast.


Josh-o's back and the dingo has his baby! Australia's most listened-to radio host joins the Fifth from his COVID-free compound in Sydney to talk nonsense about:


  • Paul Hogan (obviously)

  • How the Aussies handled the COVID

  • That story about our friend who resigned from the Times

  • "Cancel culture," right and left

  • "Good Morning ya' ****s!"

  • Armageddon the shit out of that rock

  • Are we becoming a totalitarian hell hole? (Probably not)

  • Viacom race theorist Nick Cannon on masked singers, Mariah Carey, and the Rothschilds.

  • Matt knew a Nazi


Recorded July 15, 2020


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