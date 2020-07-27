197 w/ Glenn Greenwald, Thomas Chatterton Williams "Hypocrisy, Controversy, Cancellations"

Glenn Greenwald,
Co-Founder @ The Intercept
Author, "No Place to Hide"
Thomas Chatterton Williams
Contributing Writer @ New York Times Mag
Author, "Self Portrait in Black and White"
After a little internet drama related to the Harper's Open Letter, Kmele got together w/ Thomas and Glenn to discuss.
Why we needed "A Letter on Justice and Debate"
Why Glenn isn't a Signatory
What is Cancel Culture
Do we really need to talk about this RIGHT NOW
Evangelism or Excommunication
Hypocrisy and Healthier Conversations
Recorded July 24, 2020
Published July 27, 2020
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