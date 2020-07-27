The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
197 w/ Glenn Greenwald, Thomas Chatterton Williams "Hypocrisy, Controversy, Cancellations"
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197 w/ Glenn Greenwald, Thomas Chatterton Williams "Hypocrisy, Controversy, Cancellations"

Kmele's avatar
Kmele
Jul 27, 2020

Glenn Greenwald,

Co-Founder @ The Intercept

Author, "No Place to Hide"


Thomas Chatterton Williams

Contributing Writer @ New York Times Mag

Author, "Self Portrait in Black and White"


After a little internet drama related to the Harper's Open Letter, Kmele got together w/ Thomas and Glenn to discuss.


  • Why we needed "A Letter on Justice and Debate"

  • Why Glenn isn't a Signatory

  • What is Cancel Culture

  • Do we really need to talk about this RIGHT NOW

  • Evangelism or Excommunication

  • Hypocrisy and Healthier Conversations


Recorded July 24, 2020

Published July 27, 2020


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