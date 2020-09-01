The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
202 w / Tina Nguyen "Trump on Twitch, Jacob Blake, Kyle Rittenhouse"
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-1:49:52

202 w / Tina Nguyen "Trump on Twitch, Jacob Blake, Kyle Rittenhouse"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Sep 01, 2020

w / Tina Nguyen (White House Reporter @ Politico)


  • Watching the RNC

  • Trump's on Twitch

  • Nasty Emojis

  • The Fire Next Time (Kenosha Edition)

  • "What's the big deal? Your insurance will pay for it?"

  • Total Failure of Political Leadership

  • Matt Welch: Snowflake?

  • Marines in Portland? 

  • Libertarian Enough?

  • Leaping to Conclusions, Outright Lying

  • Independent Investigations

  • Jacob Blake: Things We Don't Know

  • Kyle Rittenhouse: Things We Don't Know


Recorded Aug 31, 2020

Published Sept 1, 2020


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