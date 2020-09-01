202 w / Tina Nguyen "Trump on Twitch, Jacob Blake, Kyle Rittenhouse"

w / Tina Nguyen (White House Reporter @ Politico)
Watching the RNC
Trump's on Twitch
Nasty Emojis
The Fire Next Time (Kenosha Edition)
"What's the big deal? Your insurance will pay for it?"
Total Failure of Political Leadership
Matt Welch: Snowflake?
Marines in Portland?
Libertarian Enough?
Leaping to Conclusions, Outright Lying
Independent Investigations
Jacob Blake: Things We Don't Know
Kyle Rittenhouse: Things We Don't Know
Recorded Aug 31, 2020
Published Sept 1, 2020
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.