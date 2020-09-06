203 w/ Nancy Rommelmann "From Portland to Kenosha to Rochester"

Guest: Nancy Romemelmann, journalist and author of To the Bridge: A True Story of Motherhood and Murder
Moynihan is back from Kenosha, and Nancy Rommelmann returns for an update on the goings-ons in Portland.
On the ground in Kenosha
On the ground in Portland
Media Malpractice, Self Deception
DC, Rochester, What's Next
Biden v Trump
*Worse Than Useless Facts*
Details That Matter
Going Full MAGA
Recorded Sept 5, 2020
Published Sept 6, 2020
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