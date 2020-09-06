The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
203 w/ Nancy Rommelmann "From Portland to Kenosha to Rochester"
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203 w/ Nancy Rommelmann "From Portland to Kenosha to Rochester"

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The Fifth Column
Sep 06, 2020

Guest: Nancy Romemelmann, journalist and author of To the Bridge: A True Story of Motherhood and Murder


Moynihan is back from Kenosha, and Nancy Rommelmann returns for an update on the goings-ons in Portland.


  • On the ground in Kenosha

  • On the ground in Portland

  • Media Malpractice, Self Deception

  • DC, Rochester, What's Next

  • Biden v Trump

  • *Worse Than Useless Facts*

  • Details That Matter

  • Going Full MAGA


Recorded Sept 5, 2020

Published Sept 6, 2020


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