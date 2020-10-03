The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
206 w/ Damon Root "Packed Courts, Peaceful Transfers of Power"
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206 w/ Damon Root "Packed Courts, Peaceful Transfers of Power"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Oct 03, 2020

Guest: Damon Root @ Reason Magazine, Author, "A Glorious Liberty: Frederick Douglass and the Fight for an Antislavery Constitution"


  • Trump Makes His Pick

  • How Republicans Will Be Disappointed

  • Court Packing And Other Shenanigans

  • Historical Context, Oppressing People of Color

  • COVID Rumors

  • Debate Night Dog Whistles

  • What Trump Really Means

  • Vote by Mail (But Throw Out the Ballots)

  • The First and Only Lady


Recorded Oct 1, 2020

Published Oct 3, 2020


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