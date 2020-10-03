206 w/ Damon Root "Packed Courts, Peaceful Transfers of Power"

Guest: Damon Root @ Reason Magazine, Author, "A Glorious Liberty: Frederick Douglass and the Fight for an Antislavery Constitution"
Trump Makes His Pick
How Republicans Will Be Disappointed
Court Packing And Other Shenanigans
Historical Context, Oppressing People of Color
COVID Rumors
Debate Night Dog Whistles
What Trump Really Means
Vote by Mail (But Throw Out the Ballots)
The First and Only Lady
Recorded Oct 1, 2020
Published Oct 3, 2020
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