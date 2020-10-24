The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
208 - "Techno Fascism, Jerking Jeff, and the Mendacious Media"
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208 - "Techno Fascism, Jerking Jeff, and the Mendacious Media"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Oct 24, 2020

  • Bannon's back. The New York Post isn't.  

  • Don’t talk about Hunter!

  • Are we living in a Techno Fascist Reich?

  • Regulate, regulate, regulate

  • The unforeseen consequences of deplatforming?

  • Qanon inflation 

  • To the gulag, go!

  • Russia, Russia, Russia

  • Which New York Times editor does Matt call "a loathsome toad"?

  • FYI: Political journalists cannot cover “politically driven events”

  • Debate, debate, debate

  • Coherent on Corona! 

  • But also full of shit!

  • And Corona reporting is still awful 

  • Mad Matt on a Mendacious Media 

  • Are people still wiping down their groceries?

  • WHATS UP TWITTER WORLD, IT’S THE JUICE

  • Jeff Toobin, American Hero / OJ, not guilty

  • Maybe an election-night Zoom thing?


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