208 - "Techno Fascism, Jerking Jeff, and the Mendacious Media"

Bannon's back. The New York Post isn't.
Don’t talk about Hunter!
Are we living in a Techno Fascist Reich?
Regulate, regulate, regulate
The unforeseen consequences of deplatforming?
Qanon inflation
To the gulag, go!
Russia, Russia, Russia
Which New York Times editor does Matt call "a loathsome toad"?
FYI: Political journalists cannot cover “politically driven events”
Debate, debate, debate
Coherent on Corona!
But also full of shit!
And Corona reporting is still awful
Mad Matt on a Mendacious Media
Are people still wiping down their groceries?
WHATS UP TWITTER WORLD, IT’S THE JUICE
Jeff Toobin, American Hero / OJ, not guilty
Maybe an election-night Zoom thing?
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