213 - "Da Mystery Of Defunding the Police (while Stopin' the Steal)"

"The Toad style is immensely strong, and immune to nearly any weapon. When it's properly used, it's almost invincible." - Five Deadly Venoms
Way Out Of Line
The Incredible Asshole Machine
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A Stolen*** Election
Obama 💘 Cops
Welcome to Murderapolis
A Civil War, A Tent Revival
Han Obviously Shot First (Probably Doesn't Matter)
Bothsidesing: Maybe Not a Bad Idea
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American Pie
Recorded Dec 3nd, 2020
Published Dec 4th, 2020
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