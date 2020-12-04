The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
213 - "Da Mystery Of Defunding the Police (while Stopin' the Steal)"
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213 - "Da Mystery Of Defunding the Police (while Stopin' the Steal)"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Dec 04, 2020

"The Toad style is immensely strong, and immune to nearly any weapon. When it's properly used, it's almost invincible." - Five Deadly Venoms


  • Way Out Of Line

  • The Incredible Asshole Machine

  • Related Controversy

  • A Stolen*** Election

  • Obama 💘 Cops

  • Welcome to Murderapolis

  • A Civil War, A Tent Revival

  • Han Obviously Shot First (Probably Doesn't Matter)

  • Bothsidesing: Maybe Not a Bad Idea

  • Revivalist vs Redistributionist

  • American Pie


Recorded Dec 3nd, 2020

Published Dec 4th, 2020


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