221 - UNLOCKED Patreon Episode - Kmele's Victory Lap (Dem Haters)

It is upon us: that very rare occasion when we unlock a Patreon episode for the masses. 🎁🎁🎁





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Rather than our typical bullet-pointed show notes, we'll keep this one short and sweet. Because try as they might to pull the conversation away from Kmele's bravura performance on Real Time with Bill Maher, the lads just couldn't manage it. Although they do respond to a listener email about the Pet Shop Boys...and Kmele does says the word kerfluffle.





That is all.





Enjoy.





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