The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
228 w/ Katie Herzog - "1.9 Trillion Reasons to Block and Report You"
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228 w/ Katie Herzog - "1.9 Trillion Reasons to Block and Report You"

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The Fifth Column
Mar 12, 2021

Guest: Katie Herzog, HOST @ "Blocked & Reported"


  • Keeping Secrets

  • Coming 2 America

  • Transphobia is Bad

  • A Most Prescient Cancelation

  • Say THE WORD, Katie

  • They'll Never Give You A Reson

  • The Tax Code is Racist

  • Plato's Utopia

  • Rescue Package in Name Only

  • Tucker Carlson, Mean Person

  • Tinker Taylor, Toy Soldier

  • Virtual Ball Busting

  • Pretending Things Ain't Complicated

  • The Shape of A Joke

  • The Many Trials of George Floyd

  • RIP DC


Recorded March 10th, 2021

Published March 12th, 2021


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