228 w/ Katie Herzog - "1.9 Trillion Reasons to Block and Report You"

Guest: Katie Herzog, HOST @ "Blocked & Reported"
Keeping Secrets
Coming 2 America
Transphobia is Bad
A Most Prescient Cancelation
Say THE WORD, Katie
They'll Never Give You A Reson
The Tax Code is Racist
Plato's Utopia
Rescue Package in Name Only
Tucker Carlson, Mean Person
Tinker Taylor, Toy Soldier
Virtual Ball Busting
Pretending Things Ain't Complicated
The Shape of A Joke
The Many Trials of George Floyd
RIP DC
Recorded March 10th, 2021
Published March 12th, 2021
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