302 - "Making Arrangements, Ghost Guns, Pullin' Out"

Hunter "Squirtle" Biden
Matt "Making Arrangements" Gaetz
Adventures in the Havana Hilton?
When Everything is Sex Trafficking? (Not Exactly)
A New Era of Bipartisanship
Win Ben Stein's Heart
The American Metaphor Council
Who's D riving the Democratic Party
China and Bitcoin
Self Correcting Journalism
Tweets Bad. Accessory to the murder of a Judge -- we have to be understanding
Kmele Loves Guns
Universal Basic Income for Mom's of Color
Structural Racism Tamagotchi
Harrison Bergeron General Hospital
Recorded April 8th, 2021
Published April 9th, 2021
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