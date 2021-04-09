The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
302 - "Making Arrangements, Ghost Guns, Pullin' Out"
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302 - "Making Arrangements, Ghost Guns, Pullin' Out"

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The Fifth Column
Apr 09, 2021

  • Hunter "Squirtle" Biden

  • Matt "Making Arrangements" Gaetz

  • Adventures in the Havana Hilton?

  • When Everything is Sex Trafficking? (Not Exactly)

  • A New Era of Bipartisanship

  • Win Ben Stein's Heart

  • The American Metaphor Council

  • Who's D riving the Democratic Party

  • China and Bitcoin

  • Self Correcting Journalism

  • Tweets Bad. Accessory to the murder of a Judge -- we have to be understanding

  • Kmele Loves Guns

  • Universal Basic Income for Mom's of Color

  • Structural Racism Tamagotchi

  • Harrison Bergeron General Hospital


Recorded April 8th, 2021

Published April 9th, 2021


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