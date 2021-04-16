The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
303 w/ Alex Nowrasteh - "The Time We Fixed Policing and Immigration"
0:00
-2:50:22

303 w/ Alex Nowrasteh - "The Time We Fixed Policing and Immigration"

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The Fifth Column
Apr 16, 2021

"What you think all the guns is for?" - Christopher Wallace


w/ Alex Nowrasteh (Director of Immigration Studies @ The Cato Institute)


A supersized dispatch, because fully resolving the various problems in America's immigration and criminal justice system -- takes a little time. Especially when you're forced to contend w/ WHITE SUPREMACY [Insert Ghost Emoji]. It's kinda like a podcast-mixtape.


A - SIDE

  • The Curious State of US Immigration

  • Reality, Theater, Textbook Political + Bureaucratic Failure 

  • The Welfare State vs Open Borders 

  • The (Great?) Replacement

  • AOC's Plan

  • Kamala's Rope-A-Dope


B - SIDE

  • DMX, Shawn Kemp, Bob Marley

  • Humble Beginnings

  • The Defense Rests

  • Where the Hell is Brooklyn Center

  • The Word You're Looking For is "Discharge"

  • Live Tweeting

  • We're Going to South Beach


Recorded: 4.14.2021

Published: 4.17.2021


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