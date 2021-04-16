303 w/ Alex Nowrasteh - "The Time We Fixed Policing and Immigration"

"What you think all the guns is for?" - Christopher Wallace
w/ Alex Nowrasteh (Director of Immigration Studies @ The Cato Institute)
A supersized dispatch, because fully resolving the various problems in America's immigration and criminal justice system -- takes a little time. Especially when you're forced to contend w/ WHITE SUPREMACY [Insert Ghost Emoji]. It's kinda like a podcast-mixtape.
A - SIDE
The Curious State of US Immigration
Reality, Theater, Textbook Political + Bureaucratic Failure
The Welfare State vs Open Borders
The (Great?) Replacement
AOC's Plan
Kamala's Rope-A-Dope
B - SIDE
DMX, Shawn Kemp, Bob Marley
Humble Beginnings
The Defense Rests
Where the Hell is Brooklyn Center
The Word You're Looking For is "Discharge"
Live Tweeting
We're Going to South Beach
Recorded: 4.14.2021
Published: 4.17.2021
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