310 - "Two Live Shows and a Key West Hangover"

Florida is open for business, so The Fifth Column flung its masks into the garbage and headed to the Sunshine State for back-to-back live shows in Miami (coming soon to Patreon!) and a poolside recording in Key West (hence that hollow sound). Nursing hangovers and gasping in the heat, the lads stumble through the following pressing (and pointless) topics:
- Those Miami shows were pretty fun, eh?
- Wait, why exactly are we in Florida?
- Kmele thinks Creepy Joe wasn't being creepy
- The global minimum tax is dumb
- Ransomware everywhere
- This not wearing masks things is pretty great, innit?
- COVID addicts, COVID miscellany
- Kmele on the Fauci emails: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- The end of Tiananmen
- State violence works
- And so very much more...
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