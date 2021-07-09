The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
323 w/ Jonathan Rauch "Saving Truth, CRT Martyrs, Equal But Separate"
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323 w/ Jonathan Rauch "Saving Truth, CRT Martyrs, Equal But Separate"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Jul 09, 2021

w/ Jonathan Rauch @ Author of "The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth." Senior fellow @BrookingsInst. Contributing writer @TheAtlantic.


- I Heart Lizzo

- Where Things When Wrong

- Flooding the Zone

- Breaking Journalism

- The Humanitarian Threat and Moral Clarity

- Cancel Culture, Information Warfare, Social Coercion

- Truth + Checking

- Greatest Leap Forward

- Ibram Orwell

- Bans, Martyrs, Inevitable Failure

- Separate, Equal. Same Great Taste.


Recorded: 7.6.2021

Published: 7.9.2021


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