323 w/ Jonathan Rauch "Saving Truth, CRT Martyrs, Equal But Separate"

w/ Jonathan Rauch @ Author of "The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth." Senior fellow @BrookingsInst. Contributing writer @TheAtlantic.
- I Heart Lizzo
- Where Things When Wrong
- Flooding the Zone
- Breaking Journalism
- The Humanitarian Threat and Moral Clarity
- Cancel Culture, Information Warfare, Social Coercion
- Truth + Checking
- Greatest Leap Forward
- Ibram Orwell
- Bans, Martyrs, Inevitable Failure
- Separate, Equal. Same Great Taste.
Recorded: 7.6.2021
Published: 7.9.2021
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