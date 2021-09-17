The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
329 "Recall Flops, Covid Recount, Forgetting Afghanistan -- Again"
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-1:37:30

329 "Recall Flops, Covid Recount, Forgetting Afghanistan -- Again"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Sep 17, 2021

- Bacon Egg and Cheese (Late Capitalism Edition)

- The Met Gala -- America's Most Glamours Tax Shelter

- Hetro Negative

- No Sex Cults for Kmele

- Democrat Wins Most Democratic State

- Larry Elder: White Nationalist?

- The Republican Trump Conundrum

- How Long Can Democrats Run Against Donald Trump

- "She was in coach!"

- Covid Hospitlziations, Vaccine Booster Controversy

- Protecting the Vaccinated

- Bob Woodward's New Trump Book

- Gen Mark Milley Called the CCP

- Trump: 'Withdrawl all the troops. Nuke China. Stop the steal!"

- Stop the Steal Part Deux

- As Afghanistan Dispeares from the Headlines

- Me Love You Long Time


Recorded: 9/15/21

Published: 9/16/21


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