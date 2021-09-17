329 "Recall Flops, Covid Recount, Forgetting Afghanistan -- Again"

- Bacon Egg and Cheese (Late Capitalism Edition)
- The Met Gala -- America's Most Glamours Tax Shelter
- Hetro Negative
- No Sex Cults for Kmele
- Democrat Wins Most Democratic State
- Larry Elder: White Nationalist?
- The Republican Trump Conundrum
- How Long Can Democrats Run Against Donald Trump
- "She was in coach!"
- Covid Hospitlziations, Vaccine Booster Controversy
- Protecting the Vaccinated
- Bob Woodward's New Trump Book
- Gen Mark Milley Called the CCP
- Trump: 'Withdrawl all the troops. Nuke China. Stop the steal!"
- Stop the Steal Part Deux
- As Afghanistan Dispeares from the Headlines
- Me Love You Long Time
Recorded: 9/15/21
Published: 9/16/21
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