The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
339 w/Rep. Peter Meijer - "The RINOvirus, Insurrection Deflection, DeSantis Claus's Xmas Miracle!"
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339 w/Rep. Peter Meijer - "The RINOvirus, Insurrection Deflection, DeSantis Claus's Xmas Miracle!"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Dec 17, 2021

Back for his third (we think?) visit, the scourge of crackpots and charlatans, America's greatest ginger, and our favorite congressman...Rep. Peter Meijer!


  • Look, it's not a great time for the Republican Party

  • Unity! Now get the fuck out

  • What Rep, Meijer wrong about January 6th

  • Dear Congress: gimme some truth about January 6th

  • Why Nancy Pelosi wanted impeachment to fail

  • To get out of an anti-democratic moment, we must have even less democracy

  • "You voted to impeach and your career has been weird ever since" - Matt Welch

  • Was that terrorism? Or just a bunch of delusional losers

  • Is the insurrection investigation the job of congress or...historians?

  • He's "fucking furious"

  • Exit question to Rep. Meijer: What say you about Julian Assange?

  • "Just find out about the UFOs" - Kmele Foster

  • An hour of post-Meijer postgame

  • A mask for Dmitrios: remembering Kmele's trip to Greece

  • Pack the court! / Kmele's insane Elizabeth Warren impression

  • Unlike most rich people, Elon acts like a rich person

  • Merry Christmas, wokeness is over (if DeSantis wants it)


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