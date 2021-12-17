339 w/Rep. Peter Meijer - "The RINOvirus, Insurrection Deflection, DeSantis Claus's Xmas Miracle!"

Back for his third (we think?) visit, the scourge of crackpots and charlatans, America's greatest ginger, and our favorite congressman...Rep. Peter Meijer!
Look, it's not a great time for the Republican Party
Unity! Now get the fuck out
What Rep, Meijer wrong about January 6th
Dear Congress: gimme some truth about January 6th
Why Nancy Pelosi wanted impeachment to fail
To get out of an anti-democratic moment, we must have even less democracy
"You voted to impeach and your career has been weird ever since" - Matt Welch
Was that terrorism? Or just a bunch of delusional losers
Is the insurrection investigation the job of congress or...historians?
He's "fucking furious"
Exit question to Rep. Meijer: What say you about Julian Assange?
"Just find out about the UFOs" - Kmele Foster
An hour of post-Meijer postgame
A mask for Dmitrios: remembering Kmele's trip to Greece
Pack the court! / Kmele's insane Elizabeth Warren impression
Unlike most rich people, Elon acts like a rich person
Merry Christmas, wokeness is over (if DeSantis wants it)
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