The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
343 w/ Mike Pesca (ex-Slate, The Gist podcast) "Inexplicable Offense, Boring Exile, Triumphant Return"
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343 w/ Mike Pesca (ex-Slate, The Gist podcast) "Inexplicable Offense, Boring Exile, Triumphant Return"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Jan 20, 2022

Almost a year after being run out of Slate for possession of an unpopular opinion, journalist and podcaster Mike Pesca joins the Fifth for his first post-controversy conversation on how it all went down, when banal opinions became "harassment," and what we can expect from the The Gist 2.0.


  • Is Kmele being prioritized for Covid treatment? Because, ya know...

  • Mike Pesca gets pushed out of Slate (for referencing, but not saying, a magic word)

  • Bull Connor's boss, Steve

  • A "harassment-worthy" opinion

  • Was anyone brave and did they call bullshit? Ummm...

  • N-words and Mohammad cartoons

  • Insert $5 for more podcast

  • Kmele's Kovid fog

  • The roughest period of Mike's life, ever

  • The new, new journalism

  • Hating Joe Rogan

  • You don't have the truth, journalists. But you can get there

  • The Gist's approchal

  • Moynihan likes The Gist. Except that one episode...

  • The media is atomized. Or maybe balkanized

  • Coleman is a good rapper

  • Don't catastrophize the normal


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