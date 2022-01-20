343 w/ Mike Pesca (ex-Slate, The Gist podcast) "Inexplicable Offense, Boring Exile, Triumphant Return"

Almost a year after being run out of Slate for possession of an unpopular opinion, journalist and podcaster Mike Pesca joins the Fifth for his first post-controversy conversation on how it all went down, when banal opinions became "harassment," and what we can expect from the The Gist 2.0.
Is Kmele being prioritized for Covid treatment? Because, ya know...
Mike Pesca gets pushed out of Slate (for referencing, but not saying, a magic word)
Bull Connor's boss, Steve
A "harassment-worthy" opinion
Was anyone brave and did they call bullshit? Ummm...
N-words and Mohammad cartoons
Insert $5 for more podcast
Kmele's Kovid fog
The roughest period of Mike's life, ever
The new, new journalism
Hating Joe Rogan
You don't have the truth, journalists. But you can get there
The Gist's approchal
Moynihan likes The Gist. Except that one episode...
The media is atomized. Or maybe balkanized
Coleman is a good rapper
Don't catastrophize the normal
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.