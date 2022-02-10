345 w/ Mary Katharine Ham "The Moronic Inferno b/w Hammer of the Gods"

Kmele's on a plane back East, where he shall remain and where the Fifth will increasingly ditch Zoom for in-person recordings. Yay. Filling in for Comrade Foster this week? Journalist, author, inventor, CNN contributor, mother of three, and all around swell gal, Mary Katherine Ham!
The triumph of the stupid
The stupid Washington Post
Hating friends with stupid politics
Mary Katherine, like Switzerland to her ex-friends
The right after Trump
Unharassed by Ailes
When Hammer and Moynihan met
Revisiting MKH’s reporting on the Tea Party town hall madness
More on Hitler’s truckers
Broken risk analysis: MKH on schools, masking, and Covid culture wars
Masked and anonymous
Does Dave Chappelle hate the poor?
Don't influence the normies
The electoral power of hypocrisy
Sports bras, shaming, and misinformation
And so much more!
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