The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
345 w/ Mary Katharine Ham "The Moronic Inferno b/w Hammer of the Gods"
0:00
-1:52:24

345 w/ Mary Katharine Ham "The Moronic Inferno b/w Hammer of the Gods"

The Fifth Column's avatar
The Fifth Column
Feb 10, 2022

Kmele's on a plane back East, where he shall remain and where the Fifth will increasingly ditch Zoom for in-person recordings. Yay. Filling in for Comrade Foster this week? Journalist, author, inventor, CNN contributor, mother of three, and all around swell gal, Mary Katherine Ham!


  • The triumph of the stupid

  • The stupid Washington Post

  • Hating friends with stupid politics

  • Mary Katherine, like Switzerland to her ex-friends

  • The right after Trump

  • Unharassed by Ailes

  • When Hammer and Moynihan met

  • Revisiting MKH’s reporting on the Tea Party town hall madness

  • More on Hitler’s truckers 

  • Broken risk analysis: MKH on schools, masking, and Covid culture wars

  • Masked and anonymous

  • Does Dave Chappelle hate the poor?

  • Don't influence the normies 

  • The electoral power of hypocrisy

  • Sports bras, shaming, and misinformation

  • And so much more!


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Fifth Column · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture