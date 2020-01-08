The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Episode 167 w/ Noah Rothman “ The Case for F*ckin Iran Right Up”
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Episode 167 w/ Noah Rothman “ The Case for F*ckin Iran Right Up”

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The Fifth Column
Jan 08, 2020

GUEST: Noah Rothman

Associate Editor@ Commentary -- Contributor @ MSNBC/NBC News

Author: “Unjust: Social Justice and the Unmaking of America” (Jan 2019)


DESCRIPTION:


- Why the Washington Bullets became the Wizard 

- Bomb Iran?

- Will Americans ever support another Middle East War again?

- International commerce —> global middle class —> less war

- Trump thinks China should police the Strait of Hormuz

- What if we did NOTHING?

- Brian Stelter praises Tucker Carlson

- John Bolton might testify

- Moynihan shows up late

- Elizabeth Wurtzel

- Facebooks deep fake 'Problem'

- Thanks for the swags, and the booze


Recorded: January 7, 2019

Published: January 8, 2019


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