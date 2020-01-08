Episode 167 w/ Noah Rothman “ The Case for F*ckin Iran Right Up”

GUEST: Noah Rothman
Associate Editor@ Commentary -- Contributor @ MSNBC/NBC News
Author: “Unjust: Social Justice and the Unmaking of America” (Jan 2019)
DESCRIPTION:
- Why the Washington Bullets became the Wizard
- Bomb Iran?
- Will Americans ever support another Middle East War again?
- International commerce —> global middle class —> less war
- Trump thinks China should police the Strait of Hormuz
- What if we did NOTHING?
- Brian Stelter praises Tucker Carlson
- John Bolton might testify
- Moynihan shows up late
- Elizabeth Wurtzel
- Facebooks deep fake 'Problem'
- Thanks for the swags, and the booze
Recorded: January 7, 2019
Published: January 8, 2019
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