Episode 172 "The Swamp, The POTUS, The Press" w/ Swin Suebsaeng, Lachlan Markay

w/ Asawin Suebsaeng and Lachlan Markay (White House Reporters @ The Daily Beast)
Co Authors: ""Sinking in the Swamp" How Trump's Minions and Misfits Poisoned Washington"
Description:
- Moynihan's Vocal Fry and "Actually Good" Accents
- Searching for "Henry Hills" in Trumpworld
- Lachlan's Conservative Apostasy
- Al Gore: Most Boring Interview Subject Ever
- Rats and Snitches
- Daily Beast: A "High-brow Tabloid"
- Woke (Racist?) Bloomberg
- The Muslim Ban
- From Seb Gorka to Hunter Biden
- Reporters vs Opinion Pundits
- Will the Press Scrutinize the Next President as Aggressively?
- The Never Trumpers Who End Up in the White House Anyway
- John Bolton's Next Act
- Swin/Lachlan's "Badgers Story"
- Drama Queens
- Bob Woodward
- Godfather 3, still bad
- Gore Vidal + Timothy McVeigh
Recorded: February 18th, 2020
Released: February 19th, 2020
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