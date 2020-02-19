The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)
The Fifth Column
Episode 172 "The Swamp, The POTUS, The Press" w/ Swin Suebsaeng, Lachlan Markay
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Episode 172 "The Swamp, The POTUS, The Press" w/ Swin Suebsaeng, Lachlan Markay

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The Fifth Column
Feb 19, 2020

w/ Asawin Suebsaeng and Lachlan Markay (White House Reporters @ The Daily Beast)

Co Authors: ""Sinking in the Swamp" How Trump's Minions and Misfits Poisoned Washington"


Description:


- Moynihan's Vocal Fry and "Actually Good" Accents

- Searching for "Henry Hills" in Trumpworld

- Lachlan's Conservative Apostasy

- Al Gore: Most Boring Interview Subject Ever

- Rats and Snitches

- Daily Beast: A "High-brow Tabloid"

- Woke (Racist?) Bloomberg

- The Muslim Ban

- From Seb Gorka to Hunter Biden

- Reporters vs Opinion Pundits

- Will the Press Scrutinize the Next President as Aggressively?

- The Never Trumpers Who End Up in the White House Anyway

- John Bolton's Next Act

- Swin/Lachlan's "Badgers Story"

- Drama Queens

- Bob Woodward

- Godfather 3, still bad

- Gore Vidal + Timothy McVeigh


Recorded: February 18th, 2020

Released: February 19th, 2020


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