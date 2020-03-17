Episode 176: "My Corona; Pat Foster, Armed and in the Wilderness; and Delicious Miami Floor Drugs"

UPDATE: The original version of this episode was uploaded out of sync. It has been replaced with a corrected version. We regret the error. But stop complaining. It's free.
The bat virus apocalypse continues. The Fifth Column soldiers on, shouting ¡No pasarán!
- Kmele is in the woods, Matt is in South Brooklyn, Moynihan is in hiding
- All COVID, all the time!
- Wait, so does he have it or not?
- Kmele questions the consensus
- Disaster capitalism becomes disaster socialism
- Money is fake. Let's give everyone a billion dollars, ok?
- Masked and bonding with the Hasids
- Why Matt can't smoke weed? (Yes, it involves Central Europe and the First Gulf War)
- Ken Burns gives it away
- Let's rerun 70s baseball and hockey games
- More on this damn virus
- We totally missed the Andrew Gillum wedding party
- Dude. The drugs were on the floor
- Pick some books. Let's read them
- And so very much more
Recorded: March 16th, 2020
Released: March 17th, 2020
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