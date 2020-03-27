Episode 177: "More COVIDAPALOOZA, We're Inside the Plane, Matt Lovingly Fingers His Axe"

- The lads are losing it in quarantine
- New York is "authentic" again / full of crackhead zombies
- Being entrepreneurial in a time of crisis
- So what's happening in COVID world
- And what does Kmele think *now*?
- Is this all capitalism's fault?
- More studies, more confusion
- The shitty media is even shittier than ever
- Hating on De Blasio
- Manufacturing scientific consent
- It's MH370. And we're inside the plane
- A wee bit of mail from a wee Scot Trot
- Is there anything to talk about *but* COVID?
- Kmele has a new telescope/is a huge nerd in the woods
Recorded: March 26th, 2020
Released: March 27th, 2020
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