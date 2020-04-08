Episode 179: "A Most Racist Pandemic, Failure to Test"

"When America catches a cold, black America... " -- well, we should maybe talk about that.
- Welch Makes a Baseball Analogy
- Moynihan helps Governor Cuomo shame the traitorous scum who refuse to STAY IN DOORS
- Amid growing concern about the disproportionate impact COVID-19 may be having on black folks in America -- Kmele has thoughts
- When Billionaires Give Money Away (it's never enough -- and it's never good enough -- for Moynihan?)
- China is Using Fake Numbers
- A Briefing Full of Jim Acostas
- President Trump Lies, Frequently -- Accept When He's Telling the Truth
- Trump's Greatest Failure
- Foreign Policy Tea Leaves
Recorded: April 7th, 2020
Released: April 8th, 2020
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