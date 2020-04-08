Episode 179: "A Most Racist Pandemic, Failure to Test"

"When America catches a cold, black America... " -- well, we should maybe talk about that.





- Welch Makes a Baseball Analogy

- Moynihan helps Governor Cuomo shame the traitorous scum who refuse to STAY IN DOORS

- Amid growing concern about the disproportionate impact COVID-19 may be having on black folks in America -- Kmele has thoughts

- When Billionaires Give Money Away (it's never enough -- and it's never good enough -- for Moynihan?)

- China is Using Fake Numbers

- A Briefing Full of Jim Acostas

- President Trump Lies, Frequently -- Accept When He's Telling the Truth

- Trump's Greatest Failure

- Foreign Policy Tea Leaves





Recorded: April 7th, 2020

Released: April 8th, 2020





See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.