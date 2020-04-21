181 w/ Zaid Jilani, Coleman Hughes "On Pandemic Raceism"

Kmele Foster, Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) and Coleman Hughes (@coldxman) discuss the cacophony of concern about blackness+ racism in the midst of a once in a century global pandemic.
RELATED POSTS:
"Do COVID-19 Racial Disparities Matter?" - Coleman Hughes
https://quillette.com/2020/04/13/do-covid-19-racial-disparities-matter/
"Don’t Racialize the Pandemic" - Zaid Jilani
https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/04/coronavirus-race-fight-pandemic-dont-get-bogged-down-racial-categorization/
Recorded: April 14th 2020
Published April 20th 2020
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