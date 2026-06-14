The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Cap’n McWaters's avatar
Cap’n McWaters
9h

Gotta stop doing second sundays while I’m at church

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Andrew Wimsatt's avatar
Andrew Wimsatt
6h

Kmele was also on CNN's Newsnight with Abby Philllip on June 10th...here is a compilation of his comments.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFVzzKRGjDs&t=8s

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