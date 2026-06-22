The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Kathleen's avatar
Kathleen
2h

Billy is such a delight. On👏the👏pod!!!!

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Richard Milhous III's avatar
Richard Milhous III
2h

Matt, how dare you insult Trevor Milton by saying that his mother lobbied for his pardon! It was his defense lawyer, Pam Bondi’s brother, who advocated for him!

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