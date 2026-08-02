The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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Jake S's avatar
Jake S
18h

Wow. Just wow, at using Free Bird as the build up or lead into the documentary piece. Beautiful writing!

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Deb Cleary's avatar
Deb Cleary
16h

I have really come to look forward to this newsletter every week. Thanks Matt. And thanks for sharing your amateur performance debut! That takes courage. Make it weekly!

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