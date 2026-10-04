The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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handledagain2's avatar
handledagain2
Oct 4

Dammit, Mattholomew. I love your writing. Thanks for doing these. I hope you know how much they're appreciated.

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Dave Austin's avatar
Dave Austin
Oct 4

Tubi is so far and away the best streaming service. Adding Shrunken Heads to my Shocktober to watch list, thanks.

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