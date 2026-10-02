The Weave Within the Weave (#577)

…and Moynihan discusses Harvard’s artist in residence. Also, we’ve been nominated for something! vote for us in for the Signal Awards!
-Kmele’s Cross-Country Trail of Tears
-Trump Praises the Latinos
-Yukon Cornelius and the Bumble
-Coming Soon: Jason’s Weird Fetishes
-Trump Talks to Time
-The Weave We Go
-No Fatties, No Trannies, No Weirdos
-It’s Worse Because It’s Worse
-Saving Western Civilization, One Taxpayer-Funded Ad at a Time
-Sen. Eric Schmitt’s Awesome Week
-The Indian Question
-Roxane Gay, Harvard Medical School Artist in Residence
-Midterm Madness: New Hampshire, Michigan, Ohio and L.A.
-How Not to Hijack an Israeli Plane
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