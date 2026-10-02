The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

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The Weave Within the Weave (#577)

Trump talks to Time, MAGA defends Western civilization, Eric Schmitt confuses the Hawks with the Hawkeyes....
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…and Moynihan discusses Harvard’s artist in residence. Also, we’ve been nominated for something! vote for us in for the Signal Awards!

-Kmele’s Cross-Country Trail of Tears

-Trump Praises the Latinos

-Yukon Cornelius and the Bumble

-Coming Soon: Jason’s Weird Fetishes

-Trump Talks to Time

-The Weave We Go

-No Fatties, No Trannies, No Weirdos

-It’s Worse Because It’s Worse

-Saving Western Civilization, One Taxpayer-Funded Ad at a Time

-Sen. Eric Schmitt’s Awesome Week

-The Indian Question

-Roxane Gay, Harvard Medical School Artist in Residence

-Midterm Madness: New Hampshire, Michigan, Ohio and L.A.

-How Not to Hijack an Israeli Plane

The Fifth Column (A Podcast) is a viewer-listener publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

The Fifth Column is in the running for Best News & Politics show. PLEASE HELP US TAKE HOME THE GOLD (or whatever the statue is made of, assuming there is one).

ALSO: Vote for The Moynihan Report for:
Best video podcast
Best guest (William Shatner)
Best episode

VOTE VOTE VOTE (for us)

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