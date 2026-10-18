The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

The Fifth Column (A Podcast)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TheNuclearBlonde's avatar
TheNuclearBlonde
Oct 18

Blond* Zionist. I am the Blonde Zionist.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Justin L.'s avatar
Justin L.
Oct 18

I saw footage of a young lady who was trying to defend her shop against looting. Reportedly, she pleaded with the looters, reportedly urging that she was in solidarity with their interests. Didn’t matter. They pushed her aside. Her facial expression is painful to behold.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Fifth Column · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture